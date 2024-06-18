Store selling cheap dated food opens in Christchurch

The small supermarket chain with a point of difference, Reduced to Clear, has opened a store in Christchurch.

It only sells groceries which are close to - or just past - their best before date, which are not typically sold at regular stores.

And it does so with discounts of between 30 percent and 80 percent.

Founder Sean Hills opened the first Reduced to Clear in Manukau, Auckland, in 2008.

After a career in the food industry, Hills said his eyes were opened to the level of wastage in the sector.

He says the concept is a win-win for manufacturers, who otherwise wouldn't sell the goods offered at Reduced to Clear.

Reduced to Clear has now opened its 15th store, at the South City shopping centre on Colombo St in Christchurch.

The shop carries all kinds of bargains including frozen products, yoghurt and cheese, chocolate and drinks, cereal and general merchandise.

Hills said stock arrives daily. He spoke to RNZ's Nine To Noon about the supermarket chain and where the idea to start selling dated food cheaply came from:

-RNZ and Star News