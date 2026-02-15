Migrant workers must be protected: Hipkins

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

National must ensure stronger protections for migrant workers in the Free Trade Agreement with India, before it agrees to it, Labour says.

It also wants New Zealand's reputation for quality education safeguarded, with any students coming to the country under this agreement having to attend a legitimate education course.

The Labour leader has written a letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon outlining the conditions National must meet before the party will consider supporting the deal.

Hipkins said Luxon hamstrung the negotiation of the agreement by putting a time limit on it "to fulfil his political agenda and botching the process".

In the letter, he told Luxon the decision not to involve Labour at any point in the negotiation process, despite public assurances to the contrary, fell short of best practice and was not in the spirit of bipartisanship.

Hipkins outlined three conditions, including clarity on the proposed $33 billion of private investment in India over the next 15 years, "a commitment where any shortfall could enable India to unilaterally revoke market access for the apple, honey and kiwifruit sectors".

"We note the unprecedented scale of this figure and question its realism," he wrote.

He also requested unredacted official advice on the agreement.

Hipkins said Labour firmly believed in free trade, but deals "must not cause New Zealand harm".

"While the proposed agreement offers some trading opportunities, there appears to be significant risks in the way it is to be implemented in New Zealand.

"Given that the foreign minister has felt strongly enough to say he won't support the deal, we also want to understand exactly what advice officials have provided ministers. We ask that it is provided, in full, in the spirit of bipartisanship and the best interest of New Zealanders."

It was essential that anyone coming to New Zealand to work and study was protected from exploitation, Hipkins believed.

He said Labour did not object to the 1667 temporary employment entry visas proposed annually, and accepted the right of migrants to bring partners and dependent children consistent with current settings.

But Hipkins said an increase in migration would "inevitably increase the number of workers potentially placed in vulnerable employment situations".

To address this, Hipkins said as a minimum Labour would expect "swift action" to increase the number of compliance officers employed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

He also requested action to decouple work visas from individual employers and an agreement to strengthen protections for victims of modern slavery in New Zealand.

He specified that included amendments to the already agreed Labour/ National Modern Slavery Bill, now at select committee stage.

Hipkins also highlighted his concern there was no ability to cap student numbers in the agreement, which has been a point of discussion between coalition partners.