Stuff CEO Laura Maxwell to stand down

Laura Maxwell. Supplied photo

Stuff chief executive Laura Maxwell will depart the business, a little over a year after taking on the job.

Owner Sinead Boucher, who bought Stuff for $1 from Australian owners Nine Entertainment in 2020, will resume the role of chief executive

Stuff Group, the owner of the Stuff website and various newspapers including The Post and The Press, said Maxwell would be leaving the company for an unspecified role in Australia.

The news was confirmed in a company-wide 'Town Hall' meeting on Thursday.

Maxwell joined Stuff in 2022 as chief growth officer and has been in the top seat for just over a year.

Boucher said Maxwell left with the organisation's best wishes and thanked her for her leadership.

"In her time with the business - first as chief growth officer and then for the past year as chief executive officer - Laura has supported our executive team as we delivered significant change in the business," Boucher said.

Maxwell was named as chief executive in June 2023 as part of a wider leadership shake-up.

Maxwell said she was "extremely proud" of her work for Stuff.

During her time as chief executive, Stuff signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to supply a television news programme to replace the now defunct Newshub.

"Collaboration is also at the heart of Stuff and I am proud of the strong partnerships we have formed with other media organisations such as MediaWorks and Warner Bros. Discovery, and with our commercial partners," Maxwell said.