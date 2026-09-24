Media organisation Stuff Group says it plans to "streamline" its regional news operations.

It is understood at least a dozen roles may go.

Stuff said it had to evaluate the sustainability of its regional newspapers as its news model evolved, and technology enabled more efficient production and faster newsgathering.

"In several towns and cities across New Zealand, Stuff now produces the only newspaper, and in recent years the costs of paper, print, energy and distribution have risen significantly.

"Following calls from local councils and advertisers, Stuff recently launched 18 new hyper-local news websites via Neighbourly News, delivering stories sourced from our teams across the country, reader contributions and local information streams.

"Additionally we continue to publish 13 daily and weekly newspapers and two monthly rural titles."

It said the proposal would streamline operations including a reduction in specialist roles, an increase in production templating and smaller newsrooms in some areas.

"No final decisions have been made as we seek feedback from our people on ways to ensure the sustainability of our regional news operations and continue to build our news model for the future."

Stuff has closed or sold a number of its regional newspapers over recent years.

It has recently finalised a restructure of its Stuff Digital team.

Stuff Group-owned The Pos t said it had been told four reporter roles would go, as well as four visual journalist positions.