Sustainability built into store

Wanaka Mitre 10 Mega is expected to be open to customers at the end of November. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Mitre 10 Mega store going up at Wanaka’s Three Parks business centre is on track to be completed and open to customers by the end of November.

The roof has been attached and several sustainability measures taken to build the new hardware store.

It has 900sqm of solar panels on the roof, cross-laminated timber acting as a carbon store inside and smart windows that open and close depending on wind direction and the temperature inside.

"We wanted to create a resilient and enduring building that had a light touch on the local Wanaka environment, one which demonstrates innovation and sustainability in both the construction materials and technologies that operate the building,” Mitre 10 Mega Wanaka co-owner Martin Dippie said.

As well as charging the store and the two electric vehicle charging stations — the solar panels will be grid-tied so that excess power is sent to the national grid.

Mr Dippie said the goal for the store was to be off the national power grid for 50% of the year.