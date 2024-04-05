Treasury set to axe dozens of jobs

The Beehive and Treasury buildings. Photo: VNP / Phil Smith

The Treasury is proposing to axe 50 roles to meet the government's demands to cut costs.

A spokesperson said cuts would be made through attrition, the ending of fixed term roles and closing vacancies.

Final numbers cannot be confirmed until Budget decisions are announced in May.

The move follows the Ministry of Social Development calling for voluntary redundancies and the Ministry of Health proposing to cut 134 jobs and close the Suicide Prevention Office.

RNZ has spoken to several public servants in different ministries who have been told that they might lose their jobs.

Many have said the prospect has left them distraught and on edge.

They say the job market in Wellington is already tight, after a crackdown on contractors and consultants last year.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission revealed on Thursday the number of government workers increased by another 4.1 percent in the final six months of last year, despite an order to cut costs by the previous and current governments.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the revelation was disappointing, but government departments had since received the message loud and clear what was expected in terms of staffing numbers.