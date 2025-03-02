Global outage hits Microsoft's Outlook

Microsoft's email service, Outlook, appeared to be affected by a global outage on Sunday.

According to Downdetector, a site which monitors internet outages, nearly 75,000 people across the world reported being unable to access Outlook.

There were also nearly 1000 reports of Microsoft 365 outages too.

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - Microsoft said it was investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services.

"We're reviewing available telemetry and customer provided logs to understand the impact.

"We've confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services."