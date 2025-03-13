Union hits back at NZME takeover attempt

Photo: RNZ

NZME's journalist union members have fired back at billionaire Jim Grenon's suggestion they should be optimistic about their future

Private equity tycoon Grenon, a New Zealand resident since 2012, bought a 9.3% stake in NZME for just over $9 million.

NZME is the publisher of a number of newspapers, including the New Zealand Herald, as well as operating radio stations and property platform OneRoof.

Within days of taking the stake, Grenon had written to the company's board proposing that most of its current directors be replaced with new ones, including himself.

E Tū, which represents journalists at NZME, raised "grave concerns" about what that would mean for journalism.

Grenon hit back at those concerns this week, saying the new board would improve on NZME's journalism.

He said it could mean the NZ Herald spent more on editorial content and would mean training programmes to help staff advance their skills and careers.

But E Tū said its members at NZME had sent a letter to the board and Grenon, reinforcing the need for editorial independence. They wanted Grenon to make a public commitment to that independence now and into the future.

Isaac Davison, an E Tū delegate for journalists at NZME, said while members were taking careful note of a number of positive comments from Grenon, they would like a clear, public assurance around editorial independence.

"That is the bedrock of our professional ethics and ability to do our job accurately and impartially in a democratic society," Davison said.

"We hope that Mr Grenon - as well as the current board - will have no problem in committing to this basic principle and ensuring that it carries through any changes that occur as a result of this struggle for control at the governance level.

"Our members are just emerging from a recent re-structure of our newsroom. We need this basic assurance and stability as we adapt to new structures while striving to continue delivering on our mission to keep the public informed."

He also rejected Grenon's criticism of E Tū spokesperson Michael Wood. Wood said more information was still needed and he hoped for a positive response.

"Both [Grenon and the board] need to hear more about what it is like to work as a professional journalist in our current environment and the impact of ever-increasing attacks on independent, ethical journalism, especially in recent months following the political changes in the United States. It is not quite the 'sheltered enclave' that Mr Grenon evokes," he said.

"At the end of the day it is journalists who gather and deliver the news we depend upon for a functioning democracy and a healthy NZME. Understanding what journalists need to do that work vigorously and effectively is crucial to any discussion about the future of NZME. So, we very much hope that we can begin to have that dialogue in person."