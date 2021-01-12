Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Vodafone NZ mobile data down nationwide

    Photo: Getty Images
    Vodafone's mobile data network is experiencing a widespread outage with customers across the country reporting losing internet access.

    A Vodafone spokesperson said there was a widespread outage "related to mobile data" and it was currently being investigated.

    It appeared to be affecting people on accounts, rather than pre-pay, and the outages "seem to be intermittent".

    "Our tech teams are urgently investigating and repairing a nationwide issue impacting some mobile data services," Vodafone said in a statement.

    "Some customers are experiencing an intermittent loss of 4G internet connectivity, which we believe is impacting PostPay (on account) customers only.

    "We hope to have this fixed ASAP."

     

