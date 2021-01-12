Vodafone NZ mobile data down nationwide

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Vodafone spokesperson said there was a widespread outage "related to mobile data" and it was currently being investigated.
It appeared to be affecting people on accounts, rather than pre-pay, and the outages "seem to be intermittent".
"Our tech teams are urgently investigating and repairing a nationwide issue impacting some mobile data services," Vodafone said in a statement.
"Some customers are experiencing an intermittent loss of 4G internet connectivity, which we believe is impacting PostPay (on account) customers only.
"We hope to have this fixed ASAP."