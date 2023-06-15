Wharf collision leaves container crane on a lean

It will take a couple of days to move the crane to the engineering workshops for repairs. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Port Otago straddle crane was left on a precarious lean this morning after it collided with a railway wagon on one of its wharves in Port Chalmers.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said no-one was injured in the incident.

‘‘Fortunately, everyone is safe — that’s the most important thing — and the driver was unharmed.

‘‘He was able to just come down out of the vehicle.’’

However, he said there had been ‘‘a bit of damage’’ to the straddle, and it would take a couple of days to move it to the engineering workshops for repairs.

‘‘It’s not a straight-forward process to keep everyone safe and ensure we can move that machine, and then check the rail pad and the rail wagons to make sure that they’re safe to move as well.’’

Mr Winders said the port had a fleet of 15 straddle cranes so it was not expected to impact the port’s work or schedules.

‘‘Our engineering team will pick it up and when it is put over to the workshop, they will start assessing the required repairs and sourcing parts, and hopefully we can get it back into production in relatively short order.’’

He said an investigation into the incident would take place.

‘‘We’ll see what we learn and then take those learnings on board, so we can make sure we improve the safety of the port.’’

