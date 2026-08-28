WARNING: This story details rape and may be distressing for some readers.

A former international and top-level Canterbury rugby league player has been sent to prison for violently raping a woman in her home.

While Tangiia Tongia maintains he is innocent, a judge has described it as a “pig-headed denial”.

This week, Tongia was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court to eight years and three months in prison, after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection in June.

Tongia represented the Cook Islands national team and played for the Papanui Tigers and the Canterbury Bulls during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The court heard that Tongia, 51, visited the victim, who was known to him, at her Christchurch house on July 1, 2023.

There had been an earlier conflict between the pair and she told him to leave her property.

The victim said Tongia became angry, describing his demeanour as “flicking like a switch”, Judge Tom Gilbert said.

Tongia forced himself on her and the victim screamed and struggled to breathe as he held his hand over her mouth.

Tongia then sexually violated the victim in what Judge Gilbert described as a “frantic rape”.

“It was with force; she fought with everything she had.”

The victim confided in her former partner and police then became involved, the judge said.

“You essentially admitted it; you were interviewed a few days later and admitted it,” the judge told Tongia at the sentencing.

However, despite the admission, Tongia went on to defend the charges at trial.

“The jury’s verdicts were all but inevitable,” Judge Gilbert said.

Upon reading the victim’s impact statement, Judge Gilbert said he could not recall an adult victim who had been as badly affected as Tongia’s victim.

“Every aspect of her life is blighted; she is still in a dark place. What you did has devastated her.”

Judge Gilbert said a pre-sentence report noted Tongia maintained his innocence and was considering an appeal.

“There is a continued pig-headed denial in the face of overwhelming evidence.”

Crown prosecutor Will Taffs submitted that aggravating factors included the victim was vulnerable, in her home at the time of the rape, there was use of violence and significant harm was caused.

“The harm continues; this is one of the oldest cases in Christchurch that has come to trial.

“There was a level of trust where he was invited into her private space and took advantage of it.”

Defence lawyer Emma Nicol disputed that it was one of the oldest cases to come to trial.

“He was entitled to take this matter to trial and it should not be an aggravating factor.”

She acknowledged the facts and that Tongia continued to deny the offending.

“I will not put forward a spin on the evidence that came out in trial.

“What I do not accept on behalf of him is that the factor of premeditation was present.”

Nicol noted letters of support, touching on Tongia’s working life, commitment to sport and the community, had been submitted to the court.

In sentencing him, Judge Gilbert described Tongia as an exceptional rugby league player who represented the Cook Islands and Canterbury.

However, he had five previous convictions, including for common assault and drink-driving, and was not entitled to credit for good character or remorse.

The judge also did not give a discount for Tongia’s guilty plea to a charge of assault against the victim.

“She was vulnerable, being alone in her own home. The offending involved a degree of violence; she fought and fought hard.

“She gave up, knowing her position was useless.”

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334.

• Text 4334.

• Email support@safetotalk.nz.

• For more info or to web-chat, visit safetotalk.nz.

• Survivor Experiences Service: 0800 456 090 (8.30am-4.30pm Monday-Friday) or text 8328. This service is for people abused in state, faith-based or other forms of care.

Alternatively contact your local police station – click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.