A hammer was used in an attempted burglary at a Christchurch liquor store overnight.

Police were called about 8.40am on Friday following the incident at Big Barrel Wigram on Wigram Rd.

Photo: Big Barrel Wigram

A police spokesperson said they “responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a business overnight”.

“Apparently a hammer was used, not a car,” the spokesperson said.

Photo: Big Barrel Wigram

Photos of Big Barrel Wigram show four windows on the shop’s frontage were smashed.

Glass could also be seen strewn across the pavement.

Anyone who saw the incident should call the police on 105 and use case number P067736313.