PHOTO
A hammer was used in an attempted burglary at a Christchurch liquor store overnight.
Police were called about 8.40am on Friday following the incident at Big Barrel Wigram on Wigram Rd.
A police spokesperson said they “responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a business overnight”.
“Apparently a hammer was used, not a car,” the spokesperson said.
Photos of Big Barrel Wigram show four windows on the shop’s frontage were smashed.
Glass could also be seen strewn across the pavement.
- Anyone who saw the incident should call the police on 105 and use case number P067736313.