A hammer was used in an attempted burglary at a Christchurch liquor store overnight.

Police were called about 8.40am on Friday following the incident at Big Barrel Wigram on Wigram Rd.

Photo: Big Barrel Wigram

A police spokesperson said they “responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a business overnight”.

“Apparently a hammer was used, not a car,” the spokesperson said.

Photo: Big Barrel Wigram

Photos of Big Barrel Wigram show four windows on the shop’s frontage were smashed.

Glass could also be seen strewn across the pavement.

  • Anyone who saw the incident should call the police on 105 and use case number P067736313.
Photo: Big Barrel Wigram

 

 

 

 