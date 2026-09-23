Lying in a Christchurch hospital bed, Greg Carter wasn't just worried about his failing health.

Following a heart attack, kidney failure and a future filled with uncertainty, the Hokitika resident faced another daunting question: Where was he going to live while receiving treatment hundreds of kilometres from home?

Almost three years later, Greg has spent more than 500 nights at Rānui Apartments.

Rānui House and Apartments is a home-away-from-home accommodation service operated by the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust (BMCT), providing a place to stay for patients and whānau who need to travel to Christchurch for specialist medical treatment.

With home on the West Coast and ongoing specialist treatment required in Christchurch, returning home while receiving treatment wasn't an option for Greg.

The 61-year-old's health challenges began after a heart attack led to the discovery that his polycystic kidney disease had significantly worsened. Following a quadruple bypass operation, his kidneys failed, beginning a cycle of treatment, recovery setbacks and extended stays away from home.

"I've been continually coming back and forward. Every time I went home, something seemed to happen and I'd end up back here."

The most serious setback came after an infection spread through his bloodstream, leading to the loss of seven toes, resulting in ongoing mobility issues.

Living on the West Coast can mean hours of travel and extended periods away from home when specialist healthcare is needed, a challenge increasingly facing rural families across the South Island.

Demand for accommodation from West Coast patients and families has grown significantly in recent years. In 2024-25, Rānui House and Apartments supported 224 West Coast families, providing 4,481 room nights. The following year that demand surged to 586 families and 5,886 room nights, highlighting the growing need for support close to specialist healthcare services in Christchurch.

"Access to healthcare shouldn't depend on where you live. People living in rural communities already face additional barriers to accessing healthcare. We want to ensure accommodation isn't one of them,” says BMCT CEO Mandy Kennedy.

"We're seeing increasing demand from rural communities, particularly the West Coast, and our priority is ensuring patients and families have a welcoming place to stay close to treatment.

"When someone receives a serious diagnosis, the focus should be on getting better, not worrying about accommodation or how they'll afford it. We’re here to support those people and their whānau,” Mandy says.

For people like Greg Carter, that support can be life changing.

Despite everything, Greg remains remarkably pragmatic.

"I just carry on. I can't do anything about it, so I do the best I can and get on with life."

Today, he manages his condition through daily dialysis treatment and regular hospital appointments, while continuing to hope he can one day return permanently to the Coast he misses so much.

While the medical care has been essential, Greg says having somewhere safe and supportive to stay has made an enormous difference.

"The place itself is fantastic. They look after you, they check up on you and make life as easy as possible.”

Greg was unaware of Rānui's accommodation service until his own health challenges brought him to Christchurch.

"Once I got here and saw what they do, I was very appreciative. It took away that stress factor of wondering where I was going to sleep.”

Since opening, Rānui Apartments has significantly expanded the Trust's ability to support rural patients requiring longer-term stays. Last year alone, 463 West Coast families stayed at the apartments, compared with 82 the previous year, reflecting the growing need for accommodation designed for extended treatment journeys.

As the BMCT prepares to attend Agfest on the West Coast this October, Greg hopes more people will learn about the support available.

"If you've got health problems and need treatment in Christchurch, there's no need to have that stress about where you're going to stay,” he says.

For a man who has spent years navigating medical uncertainty, that reassurance has made all the difference.

With demand for accommodation continuing to grow, the BMCT is calling on the community to help ensure no family faces a health crisis alone.

"The growing demand we're seeing shows just how important these services are," says Mandy.

"Community support allows us to continue providing affordable accommodation and wrap-around care for patients and whānau during some of the most challenging periods of their lives."

To make a donation or learn more about the impact of Rānui House and Apartments, visit bmct.org.nz.

-Allied Media