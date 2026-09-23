Orana Wildlife Park turns 50 on Friday, September 25, marking half a century as one of Canterbury’s best-known wildlife attractions.

The anniversary comes at a difficult time for the park, which has been facing significant financial challenges and recently launched a recovery fundraising campaign.

But chief executive Rachel Haydon said the milestone was also a chance to reflect on the role Orana had played in the lives of generations of New Zealanders.

Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Rachel Haydon said zoos had high fixed costs and constant responsibilities for animals.Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

“From humble beginnings to cherished memories like feeding a giraffe, meeting a kiwi, or watching lions leap onto car bonnets during the Park’s famous drive-through days, Orana has created lasting connections between people and wildlife,” Haydon said.

“It is also a place where people can slow down and be fully present. In an increasingly hectic world, Orana offers the chance to spend time together, connect with nature, and experience stories that inspire understanding, emotional connection and action.”

Orana began 50 years ago when a group of Cantabrians set out to create a place where people could get closer to wildlife and develop a greater understanding of the natural world.

It has since grown into a conservation and education organisation as well as a visitor attraction, with species from around the world and involvement in national and international conservation programmes.

Orana is home to New Zealand’s only gorillas and addax, both critically endangered species.

It is also one of only two facilities breeding kākāriki karaka, New Zealand’s rarest parakeet, for release into the wild alongside the Department of Conservation and mana whenua.

Orana Park needs to increase visitor numbers and revenue, and secure ongoing financial support from donors and government. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The park has bred more than 80 scimitar-horned oryx, a species once declared extinct in the wild, along with 13 giraffe, 25 spider monkeys, 20 cheetah and other threatened species.

More than 350 endangered native birds, including kiwi, whio/blue duck and pāteke/brown teal, have also been bred at Orana and released into the wild.

The park’s grounds have become a refuge for native wildlife, with more than 50 native species recorded there, including Canterbury boulder copper butterflies and korimako/bellbird.

Its waterways support populations of the rare kōwaro/Canterbury mudfish, while the park’s habitats provide sanctuary for Canterbury spotted skink and other native animals.

“Conservation is at the heart of everything we do,” Haydon said.

“But equally important is inspiring people to care. Every visit creates an opportunity for someone to develop a deeper connection with wildlife and a greater understanding of the challenges facing our natural world. Orana is more than a destination. It is a community, a sanctuary, a home and on its best days, more than a little bit of magic.”

Haydon said the park would not have reached its 50th birthday without the backing of the community.

“We literally would not be here without the support of our community,” she said.

“The people of Canterbury and New Zealand have helped shape Orana into what it is today, and we’re deeply grateful for that support.”

That support has been particularly evident since the recovery fundraising campaign was launched.

More than 600 donors have contributed more than $50,000 through Givealittle, direct deposits and website donations, while the park has also received offers of direct support.

“Our team has been overwhelmed by the generosity, encouragement and messages we’ve received. It reinforces just how much this place means to people and how strongly they believe Orana is worth protecting,” Haydon said.

The park also received a significant boost this week when Christchurch City Council approved $1.2 million in funding.

“We are absolutely thrilled with council’s decision and understand the difficult choices councillors must make,” Haydon said.

“To receive this support during our 50th birthday week is like getting the best birthday present — it’s incredibly meaningful and a huge boost for our team.”

Despite the financial challenges, Haydon said the focus was now on securing Orana’s future.

“When I took on the role of chief executive, I consistently heard the same message from staff, supporters and stakeholders: Orana has enormous potential. People could see what this place could become. Now, I believe it’s time for us to realise that potential.”

The birthday celebrations continue this weekend with a photo exhibition featuring 50 key moments from Orana’s history, including some of its best-known animal residents.

There will also be birthday-themed animal enrichment activities, special trails and family activities.

Haydon said the park’s future depended on continued community support.

“The park is too important to lose. Just as community support helped build our foundations 50 years ago, support today will help secure our future. Whether through an annual pass, a donation or a partnership, every contribution makes a lasting difference,” she said.

“Help us celebrate 50 years and help ensure Orana thrives for the next 50.”

Support Orana Wildlife Park: givealittle.co.nz/cause/orana-wildlife-park-recovery-plan

-Allied Media