Gibbons at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park have been treated to smears of Marmite and peanut butter on poles, and gift-wrapped boxes of cooked corn and live locusts as part of the zoo's 50th birthday celebrations.

Festivities marking five decades since the park's opening on September 25 in 1976 came days after the cash-strapped attraction received a $1.2 million lifeline from ratepayers.

Neighbouring councils were also urged to chip in to secure its future.

Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Rachel Haydon said the zoo's drive-through safari, which ran from 1976-95, was still a big talking point.

"I do love people's stories of claw marks on the Cortina hood and things like that," she said.

"Let's say, in our vision for our future, we are aiming to bring back a different version of a drive-through, so that still speaks to that nostalgia but thinks about safety through a modern lens as well."

Haydon said that different version of the drive-through would be part of a master plan design, due be released in coming months, as the park grapples with financial difficulties.

An independent analysis by consultants BDO estimated a funding shortfall of $4.1 million for 2026/27 would increase to approximately $4.6 to 5.6 million each year for the following five years.

Photo: RNZ

Earlier this month, park managers warned that the zoo might have to close without a cash injection.

On Wednesday, Christchurch City Council agreed to contribute $1.2 million - as long as Orana approached other organisations for contributions, including neighbouring councils.

Haydon said Orana was grateful to the city council and had employed a fundraising and partnership manager.

"We have begun engagement with Selwyn and Waimakariri [district councils]. No hard-and-fast plans yet, but we are organising times to hope to present and see what is possible."

Haydon said she understood councils faced tough funding decisions, but feedback showed that Orana park was valued by visitors.

"I'm blown away by the emails and words people have sent through to me and the team about what the park means to them.”

On Friday, London holidaymakers Ryan and Liz Simes paid a visit to Orana Wildlife Park with three-year-old son Reuben.

Ryan Simes grew up in Christchurch and said it was a nostalgic trip back to the park, which he hoped can climb out of a financial hole.

"I'm sure there are plenty of billionaires in the country who could reduce their lifestyle by 0.001 percent and it would cover it for years to come.

"The government could probably take their hands out as well, instead of reducing everything for everyone."

On a visit from Sheffield in the Selwyn district, Jess Herring was celebrating son Archie's third birthday. She was not opposed to other councils financially backing Orana Wildlife Park.

"We all learn a lot about conservation coming here and a lot of children don't get the opportunity see these animals otherwise.

"I've been coming since I was a little child. It's such an integral part of Christchurch and such a big attraction, it would be a shame to see it go."

Birthday-themed animal and family activities, and special trails would continue Orana's 50th anniversary celebrations over the weekend.