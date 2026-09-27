A person is in critical condition after falling from a moving vehicle in Christchurch late on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to Tunnel Rd, Heathcote Valley, about 11.40pm.

“Initial indications are that the person may have fallen from a moving vehicle.”

A witness described seeing a person holding onto the back of a van shortly before the injured person was found.

The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The police serious crash unit examined the scene and inquiries were continuing.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident on Tunnel Rd about 11.30pm.

Two rapid response units, an operations manager and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Staff treated one patient at the scene before transporting them to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

-Allied Media