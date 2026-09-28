The inaugural Op Shop Ball in Lyttelton attracted up to 200 people and raised about $8000 for a local primary school.

The event at the Lyttelton Arts Factory encouraged guests to forget the usual rules of formal wear and embrace op-shop chic, resulting in a colourful crowd dressed in everything from reinvented vintage glamour to outrageous, one-of-a-kind creations.

The money raised will go towards buying a van for Lyttelton Primary School.

A highlight of the night was the Reclaimed Runway, where more than 20 Lyttelton locals took to the stage wearing creations made from reclaimed, recycled and reinvented op-shop treasures.

Amelia Kaskauskas in a swan outfit. Photo: Chloe Langley

The participants included people who sell olives at the Lyttelton Market, make pizzas, tend bar and work at The Garage Sale, as well as mums, dads and friends from the school community.

For one night, they stepped out from behind the counter, bar and school gate to model their imaginative creations in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Kaela Metz in an outfit made of leaves. Photo: Chloe Langley

Event organiser Kim Hickford said the success of the event had exceeded expectations.

“We knew Lyttelton would embrace a slightly crazy idea, but the creativity and enthusiasm people brought to the night was incredible,” she said.

“We are especially grateful to Lyttelton Primary School principal Jenny Felton, who showed remarkable trust and enthusiasm for the concept from the very beginning.

Skye Broberg strutting a skirt made from ribbons at the Op Shop Ball. Photo: Chloe Langley

“She backed the idea wholeheartedly and gave us the freedom to turn it into something really special.”

Another popular attraction was Blues Booth, a converted Volkswagen Kombi van photo booth.

Guests piled into the van throughout the night to capture their outfits and the evening’s festivities.

The organisers also acknowledged the local businesses, performers, sponsors and volunteers who helped bring the event together.

People wore creations made from reclaimed, recycled and reinvented op-shop treasures at last Saturday's inaugural Op Shop Ball. Photo: Chloe Langley

“This event was powered by volunteers and community goodwill. From the runway creators and DJs to the caterers, decorators, bar staff and behind-the-scenes helpers, so many people gave their time, skills and energy.

“It was a brilliant reminder of what this community can achieve when everyone gets behind an idea,” she said.

Hickford said the Op Shop Ball would become a regular event on the Lyttelton social calendar.