Sir Steve Hansen and wife Natasha have sold their luxury lifestyle block in Wānaka to an offshore buyer for $7.3 million.

OneRoof.co.nz reported records show the house has an RV of $5.59m, and was bought by the Hansens in 2019 for $3.2m.

Earlier that year, the couple sold their lifestyle block at Prebbleton in the Selwyn District for $3.15m and a five-bedroom holiday home in Wānaka for $2.7m.

Steve Hansen and wife Natasha at the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Hansen, who is a former All Blacks and Crusaders coach, is Sydney-bound after being appointed football performance director at the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles NRL side for the 2027 season.

It will not be Hansen’s first foray into top-grade rugby league; he had a short stint as high-performance consultant for Canterbury Bulldogs in late 2020 and 2021, but his impact was limited due to travel restrictions associated with the Covid pandemic.

The Hansens’ stylish home was sold by Aspire Realty agents Craig Myles and George Wallis. Photo: Supplied

Aspire Realty listing agent Craig Myles told OneRoof the Hansens had undertaken significant renovations to the property.

The listing video for the home highlighted its key features, including a schist exterior and schist indoor fireplace, a popular choice for Central Otago homes.

Exposed timber beams and timber panelling can be seen in some of the rooms, while the kitchen has a marble waterfall bench and scullery.

Other standout features include the putting green and bar, which look out to the large lawn and mountains in the distance.