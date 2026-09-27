Renters TV star and Christchurch property manager, Prudence Morrall, is in hot water after failing to maintain multiple rental properties.

Morrall is the sole director of Good Girls Property Management and has appeared on the television show about renting in New Zealand.

The company has accepted it committed multiple breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act by failing to ensure compliance across 20 tenancies, including an unlawful termination.

The company has been ordered to pay $5877 by the Tenancy Tribunal, including exemplary damages for failing to include insulation, insurance and Healthy Homes compliance statements in tenancy agreements, and compensation for the impact of maintenance and repair breaches on tenants.

The tribunal accepted evidence the company raised maintenance and repair issues with property owners, who delayed or refused repairs because of the cost.

One of the properties had rotting weatherboards. Photo: MBIE

However, the adjudicator said agents may not always be protected for the actions or inactions of their clients when those actions or inactions resulted in non-compliance or harm to a tenant.

The adjudicator said property managers shouldn’t prioritise client relationships over statutory compliance.

The tribunal also found the company committed further breaches by requiring an unlawful rent increase in respect of one tenancy, adding unenforceable clauses in tenancy agreements in respect of eight tenancies, and unlawfully terminating a room-by-room tenancy without grounds.

There were multiple maintenance issues. Photo: MBIE

Tribunal investigations team manager Brett Wilson said Good Girls Property Management had an obligation to ensure the properties it managed were compliant with the Residential Tenancies Act and that any non-compliance is addressed in a timely manner.

“This is an experienced property management company who should be aware of their obligations under the Act.

“If a property owner refuses to address clear breaches of the Act, property managers should keep clear records and, if necessary, end the relationship with that client.”

Pru Morrall from Good Girls Property Management in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

Wilson said the company treated the tenancy as a boarding house tenancy, which had different termination rights, despite being unsure about the classification of that tenancy.

“The adjudicator said Ms Morrall ‘clearly had doubts’ about whether she was correct in taking the action she did and knew she should not terminate the tenancy.

“This order reinforces that property managers have a clear professional obligation to act when they become aware of breaches.

“Turning a blind eye is not an option.”