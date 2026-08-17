Christ’s College biologist Ericsson Ye has won silver at the 37th International Biology Olympiad, placing the 17-year-old among the world’s most remarkable young scientists.

Up against more than 300 of the brightest young minds from nearly 80 countries, the year 13 student held his nerve to claim the prestigious prize for New Zealand for being placed in the top 25% of participants.

Held in Vilnius, Lithuania, the 2026 IBO is an intense theoretical and practical challenge, with competitors solving complex problems – from gel electrophoresis to identifying insect species.

“I was shocked when they called out my name as a silver medallist,” Ericsson said.

“Obviously, it was exciting, and a thrill to represent New Zealand.

“The tests were challenging and the level of competition was very high, so to bring home a silver medal was very special.

"It was also so insightful to meet so many young people from across the world who share my passion for biology.”

Christ’s College year 13 student Ericsson Ye has won silver in the International Biology Olympiad in Lithuania. Photo: Supplied

Launched in 1990, the annual IBO attracts some of the world’s most outstanding young scientists, with many becoming world-leading researchers and medical professionals in a wide range of fields.

Neuroscience winner

Putting his own brain to the test, year 11 student Sean Ma has been crowned the 2026 brain bee challenge South Island champion.

Taking on some of the brainiest students from across the island, Sean, 15, has booked his place at the Australia and New Zealand brain bee challenge and will be vying for a spot in the international final.

“The brain is so fascinating,” he said.

“With the brain bee challenge, it is like my brain is learning about myself. I am most interested in neurodegenerative diseases and ways to help people. I love learning and I love helping others, so I may consider a career in medicine.”

The Christ’s College student urged more students to take up the cognitive challenge.

“I believe 100% that more boys should compete in the brain bee. While it is very hard, it is definitely a highlight for me.”

The premier neuroscience competition for year 11 students, the brain bee challenge inspires youngsters to learn more about the brain and its functions, the latest discoveries in research, and neurological conditions.