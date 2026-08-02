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Ecan prioritises 'enduring' Treaty partnerships

Canterbury\\u2019s regional council says it will continue to work with mana whenua as it prepares its Long Term Plan, despite looming law changes and an uncertain future. Photo: Environment Canterbury
Canterbury\\u2019s regional council says it will continue to work with mana whenua as it prepares its Long Term Plan, despite looming law changes and an uncertain future. Photo: Environment Canterbury
Canterbury’s regional council says it will continue to work with mana whenua as it prepares its Long Term Plan, despite looming law changes and an uncertain future. Photo: Environment Canterbury
David Hill, local democracy reporter
Sunday, August 2, 2026
Canterbury|Mid Canterbury
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