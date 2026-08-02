Ecan prioritises 'enduring' Treaty partnerships

Canterbury’s regional council says it will continue to work with mana whenua as it prepares its Long Term Plan, despite looming law changes and an uncertain future. Environment Canterbury (Ecan) deputy chairperson Iaean Cranwell says being ‘‘a Te Tiriti partner of excellence’’ is a top priority for its new strategic direction document. Councillors adopted the document at a council meeting on last week to provide guiding principles for staff working on the 2027/37 Long Term Plan. The importance of ‘‘the enduring partnership’’ with the region’s 10 Papatipu Rūnanga came through strongly in council workshops to develop the document, staff said. There were also growing concerns about the cost of living, the infrastructure deficit, severe weather events, a declining trust in institutions and rapid changes in technology, including AI. Councils also faced uncertainty with local government and Resource Management Act (RMA) reform. Under a major local government shake-up, councils have an August 9 deadline to put forward proposals on new unitary councils which include regional council functions. It meant Ecan may not exist beyond the 2028 local government elections. North Canterbury councillor John Faulkner said he initially questioned why the council needed to prepare a Long Term Plan. ‘‘But the law is the law and we need to follow it, and it’s an opportunity to provide a framework to a new unitary authority.’’ Councillor Peter Scott echoed his concerns. ‘‘Part of the process is to do things more cost effectively and if we are going to be told down the track that we don’t need to a Long Term Plan then it’s a lot of resource and we are talking about ratepayers’ money. ‘‘I’m on this seesaw and I don’t know where it’s going to land.’’ Council-iwi agreements to be scrapped Ecan entered into negotiations for a Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreement after receiving a letter from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu on June 12. Mana Whakahono ā Rohe are statutory agreements allowing mana whenua to participate in resource management and decision-making processes and assist councils in complying with the RMA. Under existing legislation, councils have 18 months to complete the agreement. But RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop announced on July 20 the agreements will not transfer into the new planning system. Bishop said the Government was worried Mana Whakahono agreements had rapidly increased – from eight when the law was introduced to “several dozen more”. “Councils will have the option of entering into new narrowly scoped iwi participation agreements to record how iwi authorities will participate in statutory planning processes and processes required to give effect to Treaty settlement redress.” Ecan chairperson Dr Deon Swiggs said the council would seek advice on how to proceed. ‘‘The law is still the law until it’s not, so we need to consult with Papatipu Rūnanga on the next steps. ‘‘We don’t know what the future of local government will look like, but the Rūnanga have relationships with their local councils, so we want to make sure whatever comes next, there is a meaningful relationship.’’ Ecan had two Ngāi Tahu appointed councillors, following the passing of legislation by the previous Labour Government in 2022. The National-led Government invited Ecan to put forward a Local Bill to abolish the Ngāi Tahu Representation Act two years ago, but this was rejected by council. The council re-confirmed its commitment to work with Papatipu Rūnanga by signing the new Tuia Relationship Agreement last year. [Missing Credit]LDR logo