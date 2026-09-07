Police have confirmed one person has died, and two injured, following a two-vehicle crash this morning on State Highway One, just north of Ashburton.

The two-vehicle crash along the Rakaia Highway was reported just after 5am.

Police senior Sergeant Mike Jackson confirmed one person had died following the crash just north of Ashburton.

“One person died at the scene, two other people were seriously injured.”

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said it was notified at 5.05am of the incident.

"One rapid response unit, two ambulances and one helicopter responded to the scene.

"Our ambulance staff treated two patients and transported them to Christchurch Public Hospital, one by ambulance and the other by helicopter. Both patients were in serious conditions.