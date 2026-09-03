Mid Canterbury growers were in top form at the 2026 United Wheat Grower Awards with some quality results, despite a challenging wet harvest.

The United Wheat Grower Awards were announced as part of the 2026 Arable Awards celebrations in Christchurch.

United Wheat Growers’ chair Michael Tayler said via a statement that the awards were established to recognise prowess in growing wheat while giving growers the opportunity to benchmark the quality and performance of their crops against the best in the industry.

“From the outset, the UWG Awards were designed to be about more than simply recognising the highest yielding crop. They are also an opportunity to celebrate excellence and promote the quality of our wheat industry,” he said.

The premium milling wheat award was won by Robin and Lisa Kingsbury from Tahuri Farm, Dorie, Mid Canterbury, with a line of Aston that judges said, “ticked all the boxes required to make a lovely flour”.

“This is an excellent result in what can only be described as a very challenging season.”

Dan and Tash White, of Flemington were the winners of the milling wheat award at the United Wheat Grower Awards. Photo: Supplied

While yield remains an important factor for premium milling wheat, quality and milling test results are key to producing top-quality New Zealand-grown flour.

Runner-up was Scott Clemens of Barrhill, also with Aston wheat.

Winners of the milling wheat award were Dan and Tash White, of Willowbank Ag, Flemington.

“As well as yielding well, this Discovery wheat produced a line a flour miller would be proud to use in their flour mix,” the judges said.

For milling wheat, the visual quality of the wheat is judged in conjunction with milling test results.

Runners-up were Andrew and Sonya Spencer, of Ashburton.

The judging criteria is more yield driven for the feed wheat award, won by Andrew and Amy Darling, of Adar Farming, Timaru, with Skybolt wheat.

Judges look for good bright lines with low screenings and high yields of quality grain to feed the stock sectors of New Zealand.

The Darlings also won Cereal Grower of the Year in the 2026 Arable Awards.

Runners-up in the feed wheat award were Peter and Maree Hampton, Ashburton, with Kinetic wheat.