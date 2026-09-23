The Kaikōura Hop is about much more than simply looking at cars.

It is a chance to enjoy the atmosphere, catch up with old friends, meet new ones, share a passion for vehicles and introduce the next generation to the joys of motoring, say those attending event.

Event organisers Doug and Fonda O'Callaghan said it was an amazing event with full weekend passes up and around 800 cars rolling into town.

“It was an awesome weekend. There were lots of cool things happening with lots of new people coming along, as well as the regulars. A whole new generation of people,” Doug said.

For the Jacobs family, from Tuahiwi, this year’s event was extra special, with three generations hitting the road together.

The Hop has become something of an annual tradition for Debbie and Clifford, who were back for their fourth year, however this time they were joined by their daughter Kayla and granddaughter Sylvia, who celebrated her 11th birthday at the Hop.

The family made the journey in their 1969 Mustang, which Debbie and Clifford bought from Wellington three years ago.

“We have finally got our dream car - a '69 Mustang,” Debbie said.

“My favourite part of the Hop was the Friday night parade. The cars are decorated and locals stand on the street to watch. It is such a fun family atmosphere.

“I love seeing all the other cars that the owners are so passionate about. It's amazing where they all come from,” she said.

The sixteenth Kaikōura Hop began last Wednesday, with three rows of classic vehicles lined up outside Kaikōura Hospital for the annual Rest Home Run.

Hop participants had turned up in force to take residents out for a spin, with plenty of waving, smiling and Kaikōura Hop flags adding to the occasion.

It was John Fraider's third time at the Hop, but this year he brought along something extra special - his Betty Boop caravan.

John, from Henderson, travelled south in his 1936 Ford five-window coupe, powered by an 8BA side valve 8, fuel injected and blown.

John Fraider with his 1936 Ford coupe and Betty Boop caravan placed in the Car/Caravan category. Photo: Supplied

He spent nearly a week in Kaikōura, staying at Donegal House, enjoying the Hop and catching up with old friends - as well as making new ones.

“The best thing about driving down was seeing the beautiful scenery all the way down the country,” he said.

Having owned many old Fords over the years John said the current one brought back memories of his younger days.

“I actually had a Ford like the one I have here today when I was a young fella in Auckland - but it was nowhere as nice as this one.

“The Hop is great - meeting up with old mates. I really enjoy the people and the hospitality is good,” he said.

“I gained a Car and Caravan Award too, making the trip even more memorable.”

John plans to cruise around the car museums on his way back home.

For visitor Mike, one of the highlights was finding a spot near the entrance rather than among the rows of parked cars.

“I like to see them moving and hear each car’s motor sound,” he said.

“Seeing them all coming through the gates as they arrive, you experience the smells and the sounds, and seeing the happy faces of the kids is all part of the experience.”

Christchurch visitor Dan McGarby was pleased to finally get his pride and joy out on the road.

Dan arrived in his Patina 1956 F100 pickup, which he has modified with an injected V8. It was the truck's first run of the year after spending much of its time in the shed in Christchurch.

“I attend the Hop most years and stay at the Pier Hotel, catching up with friends. It’s a good social gathering,” he said.

“I enjoy the variety of vehicles on display and the different eras represented.”

This year Dan found himself parked beside a bright yellow Mini, creating a striking contrast between the two very different vehicles.

For Christchurch panel beater Shane Park, this year’s Hop marked a particularly special milestone.

Shane brought along his 1968 Dodge Dart GT, a long-term project he has worked on with his 14-year-old son, Kora. The pair have spent countless hours over the past five years getting the car roadworthy and legally compliant.

“I’m a panel beater by trade, and both me and my son Kora have worked on it over the last five years to get it roadworthy, so it’s nice to finally get there,” Shane said.

Attending the Hop for the fourth year, Shane said he absolutely loved the event.

His wife Micalle came along for the first time and, despite not considering herself a “car person”, found it to be “pretty cool.”

For Kora, seeing the Dodge finally on the road was a highlight, however his attention was also caught by a blue Nissan Cefiro owned by Shakina Cowling. Kora said he liked the shape of the Cefiro and hoped to own one himself one day - perhaps even to race it.

The Marilyn Munro theme was popular. There was a leaf blower for the authentic Marilyn 'pose', plus 100 cupcakes in honour of her 100th birthday.

Fonda said all the week’s events were popular, with the Gumball Rally and poker run being really popular, however the quiz night was one out of the bag.

“We have never had one like it. There were 100 odd people, and the lego racing car competition took over from the quiz. People just loved it and really got into it. It was amazing.”

“Wednesday through to Friday is where we have the in depth interaction with all the people,” she said.

“That's when we can down and talk, then on Saturday it's the big show open to the public. We had such great interactions with so many people, who then become longtime friends,” Fonda said.

“Next year’s theme is Aloha from Kaikoura. Think along the lines of the beach, surfing, music, and summer fun,” Doug said.