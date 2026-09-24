A fire in the Selwyn district produced large amounts of black smoke that could be seen from as far away as Christchurch on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the large blazde on Old South Rd in Dunsandel at 12.36pm.

Crews from the Dunsandel, Burnham Camp, Rakaia, Rolleston, and Southbridge stations responded.

“We have seven fire appliances in attendance and crews are working to bring the fire under control,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

“Please close all windows and doors if you are downwind of this fire and stay away from the area to allow our crews to work safely.”

- Allied Media