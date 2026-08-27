South Canterbury's innovators, changemakers and future-focused organisations took centre stage at the 2026 Gallagher and South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Excellence Awards on Friday, August 14.

A record 115 entries were received, reflecting the determination of local businesses, not-for-profit organisations and individuals to embrace change, seize new opportunities and remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.

The awards celebrated excellence across a wide range of categories, recognised special award recipients, including the People's Choice Award, which attracted more than 7500 public votes and culminated in Preen taking home the prestigious Supreme Award.

The strength of this year's entries demonstrates a region that is not standing still.

The quality and diversity of entries highlight a community that is continually looking ahead.

South Canterbury businesses and organisations are investing in new ideas, adopting emerging technologies, developing their people and adapting to changing market conditions.

The awards demonstrate that while economic conditions remain challenging, South Canterbury organisations are responding with creativity, resilience and a strong commitment to continuous improvement.

The organisations recognised through these awards are helping to shape the future of our region.

They are finding new ways to serve customers, grow their impact, create opportunities and contribute to a thriving South Canterbury economy.

The chamber acknowledges the independent judging panel, special award judges and mystery shopper for ensuring a rigorous and transparent assessment process.

Recognition was also given to the awards' sponsors, led by premier sponsor Gallagher Insurance, whose support enables local success stories to be celebrated and shared.

For more than two decades, the Business & Community Excellence Awards have encouraged organisations to reflect on their performance, benchmark themselves against best practice and identify opportunities for future growth.

As the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce approaches its 150th year of service in 2027, the awards remain a powerful reminder of the region's ability to adapt and succeed.

South Canterbury has a proud history of entrepreneurship, leadership and community spirit.

The businesses and organisations recognised through these awards are continuing that legacy while preparing for the opportunities and challenges of the future.

Their success gives us every reason to be optimistic about where our region is heading.

The Chamber's 150th anniversary celebrations next year will further highlight the people, businesses and organisations helping to build South Canterbury's future prosperity.

Winners List