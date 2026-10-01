Timaru quiz fans will soon have the chance to find out if they have what it takes to beat one of the world’s most formidable chasers.

Shaun Wallace, better known as the “Dark Destroyer” from hit television show The Chase, is heading to Fraser Park this November as part of a nationwide series of quiz nights raising funds for Cure Kids.

Wallace will put Kiwi trivia buffs through their paces across eight events spanning the North and South Islands, with stops also in Whangārei, Hamilton, West Auckland, South Auckland, Hanmer Springs, Canterbury, and Cromwell.

Each night will feature six rounds of pub-style trivia before teams get the chance to go head-to-head with Wallace in a live version of the programme’s famous “final chase”.

In a statement Wallace said he was looking forward to returning to Aotearoa, and seeing whether Kiwi quizzers could give him a run for his money.

“I know how seriously New Zealanders take their quizzes, so I’m expecting some fierce competition.

“There’s nothing quite like going head-to-head with people in a live setting, particularly when they think they have what it takes to beat a chaser.

“But most importantly, we’re doing it for a fantastic cause and helping support research that can make a real difference for children and their families.”

The quiz nights will be hosted by Kiwi actor and Cure Kids team member Will Hall.

Wallace will also share behind-the-scenes stories from his career during an exclusive Q&A, with raffles, auctions and prizes also raising funds throughout the evening.

Cure Kids chief executive Liam Willis said the events offered people a fun way to get behind an important cause.

“Cure Kids exists to help fund the research that can transform the health of tamariki and rangatahi across Aotearoa, and we simply couldn’t do that without the generosity of New Zealanders.

“These quiz nights bring people together for a brilliant evening, but there’s a much bigger purpose behind them.

“Every ticket sold helps us continue backing researchers working to find better treatments, breakthroughs and cures for serious health conditions affecting Kiwi kids.”

The Timaru quiz will be held at the Fraser Park Complex on November 10 at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster. — Allied Media