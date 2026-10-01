Fairlie’s annual Halloween event needs new blood to keep it going.

Trunk-or-Treat was established six years ago as both a fundraising event and a way to keep young trick-or-treaters safe.

Event organiser Erin Thomson said the first year had 15 Halloween trick or treat stalls set up in car trunks, along with bouncy castles, and food trucks.

However, over the years the bouncy castle company had changed hands and many of the stall hosts and food trucks had left town.

This year’s event had 10 stalls signed up, but organisers were aiming for 10 more.

She hoped more people would put their hand up to volunteer on the day.

Organisers had also provided the option for businesses to support the event.

“It would be amazing to see some Timaru locals and businesses come and join us for this community-centred event."

She said some Fairlie residents travelled to Timaru daily for work, while lots visited weekly for services such as: groceries, lawyers, dentists, eye doctors, farm and clothing stores.

She said those businesses volunteering at the event could hand out business cards with their treats, or could have advertising on hand.

They did not need to host a stall as there were other options available, like the purchase of lollies, or donations towards the I-scream floats.

Businesses who donated or volunteered would have their names listed in the event promotions.

While people were encouraged to create their own game, there were some kit set stalls.

Those stalls allowed families the option to arrive on the day and throw them together easily without stress.

She said at last year’s event, a family from further afield had arrived and set up a kit set.

The family had been quick to sign up again for this year’s event.

As the toilets at the Village Green had been under construction last year, the event had been moved to another location.

However, it would be back to its original location this year, which allowed easier access and more visibility to passersby.

The money collected from the event was split between the $50 sports scholarships which helped families who were experiencing financial hardship and to finance the stadium rental fees for the local gymnastics club, Team Tumble Cheer.

For any inquiries or offers of help, she encouraged people to contact her on the Fairlie Trunk-or-Treat Facebook page.

The event would be held at the Fairlie Village Green on October 31 from 2pm-4.30pm.

Entry was a gold coin donation or a non-perishable food item.

Loose change was needed for i-scream floats, fizzy drink and the human slot machine.