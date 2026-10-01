Two South Canterbury trusts are helping to keep vital cancer support on the road.

The Midland Masonic Charitable Trust and the Sophia Street Car Park Charitable Trust have committed $12,000 a year for three years to help cover the running costs of a Cancer Society South Canterbury vehicle.

The carpark trust operates the popular Farmers carpark on Sophia St, where many users donate their change to support the local causes the trust distributes to.

In addition to the trusts’ contributions, three local Masonic lodges also provided funding towards the first year of the commitment — the Mackenzie Lodge No.93 in Fairlie, Caledonian Lodge No.16 in Timaru and Lodge Aorangi Timaru No.196.

Cancer Society South Canterbury community manager Sonia Sullivan said the funding would help ensure staff could continue travelling throughout the region to support people affected by cancer.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Midland Masonic Charitable Trust and the Sophia Street Car Park Charitable Trust for this generous commitment,” Mrs Sullivan said.

“Our team spends a great deal of time on the road supporting people affected by cancer across the district.

“This funding helps cover the practical costs of keeping our vehicle running, allowing us to focus on what matters most: being there for people when they need us.”

The funding has been recognised with new Cancer Society signage on the vehicle, acknowledging the trusts’ contribution .

Sophia Street Car Park Charitable Trust chairman and Masonic Lodge member Paul Johnston said the trusts and local lodges were pleased to support an organisation making a meaningful difference in the community.

“Our members all know someone who has gone through the mill with cancer,” Mr Johnston said.

“The Cancer Society provides invaluable support to people and families during some of the most challenging times of their lives, and we’re proud to help ensure those services remain available locally.”

Every day, Cancer Society staff providing emotional support, practical assistance, cancer information and advocacy for people and whānau navigating a cancer diagnosis across the region, Mrs Sullivan said.

“Partnerships like this are essential.”

“The Cancer Society relies on the generosity of funders, supporters and community partners to provide our services.

“We’re sincerely thankful to both trusts for helping us continue supporting people affected by cancer throughout South Canterbury.” — Allied Media