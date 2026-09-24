A Geraldine gymnast has been honoured with the Fransch Trophy.

Twelve-year-old Eden Wilson received the trophy at the South Island Artistic Champs which took place at the beginning of September.

The tournament, hosted by South Canterbury Gymsport and Waimate Gymnastics Club, drew boys and girls from across the South Island to compete.

The Geraldine High School student placed first overall, first in vault, first in bars and first in beam in her category, making her the Aorangi WAG Step 2 overs winner.

She also received the Fransch Trophy, donated by the Fransch family for the Aorangi WAG gymnast with the highest execution score (the least deductions).

Her mother Rachel Wilson said Eden had an outstanding season with five first overalls and two third overalls from the seven competitions she attended.

Mrs Wilson said her daughter had always been an “active wee girl”.

“Even when she was little there was lots of bouncing and jumping on the trampoline.

“You’d go to the supermarket and she’d be cartwheeling up the aisle.

“She was just one of those ones that never sat still, really.”

Now Eden was older, and training in Timaru twice a week, Mrs Wilson said her daughter was still drawn away from her devices to practise outside.

Mrs Wilson said, “She has had an outstanding season with five first overalls and two third overalls from the seven competitions she attended.”

The season had seen her get a total of 392.196 points from a possible 420 from the seven competitions she attended.

Mrs Wilson said she was very proud of her daughter for all the hard work and time she put in to training.

Aorangi medal winners:

WAG Step 1 Overs — Tilly O’Sullivan

WAG Step 2 Overs — Eden Wilson

WAG Step 4 Overs — Elsie Lloyd

WAG Step 6 Overs — Emily Best

MAG Level 2 — Theo Hand

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz