A Geraldine eatery has put South Canterbury on the culinary map.

Verde Geraldine was the only South Canterbury business mentioned on the 2026 Good Food Guide.

The guide was put together by Cuisine magazine and showcased a diverse range of unique dining opportunities across New Zealand.

The guide allowed readers to plan their culinary adventures around the country, from casual to high-end.

Front of house manager Bo Choung Mckenzie said you could not purchase a spot on the food guide.

“They have a team of assessors — food critics, chefs, food writers — and they go around assessing eateries.

“So that means somebody from the team came and had a really good experience.”

She said those assessors were anonymous.

While the recognition was mostly about the food “you are given points for atmosphere”.

The food guide mentioned the eatery’s outdoor setting.

“I don’t know of other places with this beautiful garden and this location, so we are quite unique as well.”

She said Verde Geraldine was the only eatery from Mid and South Canterbury to be mentioned on the guide.

“Now that we know we are on the radar it encourages us to aim a bit higher.”

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz