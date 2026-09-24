Becks Scott (left) and Mel Dennison are encouraging South Cantabrians to volunteer for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's annual Pink Ribbon street appeal. Photo: supplied

A South Canterbury woman is giving two hours to support New Zealanders affected by breast cancer — and she’s encouraging others across the region to get involved too.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon street appeal is returning on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17.

More volunteers are needed in South Canterbury to collect donations during a two-hour shift at a local supermarket, shopping centre or community location.

The Pink Ribbon street appeal is the foundation’s longest-running fundraiser, raising vital funds in support of the 50 women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Canterbury every year — and more than 3700 people around the country.

But the appeal couldn’t happen without the thousands of volunteers who generously give their time each year.

For Becks Scott, the cause is close to her heart.

She has been volunteering for about 20 years and said she was motivated by her family history of breast cancer and wanted women to know the importance of checking their breasts.

“It affects so many people, and not just because it may run in your family — it strikes at random.

“Astoundingly, 30% of women who could get a free mammogram don’t get one.

“My goal is to promote education around early detection. If something isn’t right, get it checked.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Vanessa Sorenson said the impact of the Pink Ribbon street appeal reached far beyond the collection sites.

“A pink bucket may look like a small thing, but the generosity behind it helps someone get trusted advice when breast cancer turns their life upside down.

“It helps communities learn about early detection and enables researchers to pursue better ways to diagnose and treat the disease.

“As an independent charity, we receive no government funding for our vital work. We need people across South Canterbury to help fill the collection sites — and if you can spare two hours, we would love to have you with us.”

Signing up to collect for the Pink Ribbon street appeal is easy — simply choose a location and time that suits, then show up for your shift.

Everything volunteers need is provided at the collection site, and first-time volunteers will receive information and support before their shift.

Registrations close at 12pm on October 15 and can be done via the Pink Ribbon volunteer website. — Allied Media