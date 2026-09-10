An interschool event held in Timaru allowed students to cash in on a good idea.

The Earth Sciences Central South Island Science and Technology Fair was back with with new sponsors.

The event took place at Timaru Boys’ High School hall on September 1 and involved schools from Ashburton through to Oamaru.

The Central South Island Science Fair took place at Timaru Boys' High School at the start of the month, with students competing for cold hard cash. Photo: Shelley Inon

Second place in the fair went to year 8 Mackenzie College student Keegan Roughton.

His exhibition, entitled “Trash to Toasty”, investigated the efficiency of recycled insulation.

Keegan, whose father is an engineer and mother a teacher, said the project evolved from his original concept.

He had wanted to discover the perfect space suit with insulation to survive in space.

But he did not want the insulation "to be really thick, so you can’t move”.

Organiser Patti Heffernan said when two previous sponsors had discontinued their sponsorship of the fair last year, Earth Sciences New Zealand had stepped in to become the event’s major sponsor and Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua had become a significant sponsor.

Ms Heffernan said there were several minor sponsors as well.

“Last year was the first time students attended the fair and spoke to the judges about their projects since Covid-19.”

“We added several new prizes and categories last year broadening the fair.”

Year 13 Timaru Boys' High student Scott Mclachlan won a selection of titles along with monetary prizes with his project "MOOving down stream". Photo: Shelley Inon

RESULTS

* First in Fair: “Ready for the shakes before it breaks” by year 8 Ashburton Intermediate pupil Celeste Hahn.

Prizes:

First in Fair $800

S.R. Bennet Trophy

First in Technology Class $100

First in Junior Ecan $300

Arowhenua Award for Women In Stem $100

* Second in Fair: “Trash to Toasty” by year 8 Mackenzie College pupil Keegan Roughton.

Prizes:

Runner up in Fair $600

Bob Anderson Memorial Trophy

Second in Class Two $250

Arowhenua Environment Award $300

* High achiever: “MOOving down stream” year 13 Timaru Boys' High Scott Mclachlan

Prizes:

First in class five $300

Opuha Water (Senior) $200

Irricon Award $125

First equal Ecan (Senior) $300

NZ Statistical Award $100

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz