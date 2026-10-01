Anglers will be on the water from today for the start of the 2026/27 sports fishing season.

Central South Island Fish & Game said a relatively mild winter with occasional rain events had set up regional rivers and lakes for some good early season fishing.

The Central South Island Fish & Game region incorporates the Waimate, Timaru, Mackenzie districts and beyond, and is home to some of the most popular freshwater fishing spots in New Zealand, like the Tekapo/Takapō, Pūkaki and Ōhau hydro canals and Lake Benmore.

The season’s opening coincides with the school holidays, providing an opportunity for families to go angling together.

October was a great month to fish local waterways, like the Ōpihi River and Lake Opuha while water levels remain elevated with spring rainfall and snowmelt.

Relatively high-water levels at Lake Opuha during its first ever winter fishing season — June to July — led to reports of great catches and there was anticipation for a great start to the new fishing season at the lake.

The lake was a favourite spot in South Canterbury for opening day.

· The Ōpihi River offers fishing accessible from State Highway 1 and many other access points from the river mouth right up to inland of Fairlie.

· The Rangitata / Rakitata River offers many kilometres of fishable water for brown and rainbow trout from near the Main Divide to its lagoon.

· The Waitaki River holds a huge population of trout. Around the township of Kurow is a great place to fish with several signposted river access points.

· Bells Pond and irrigation intake pond on the Waitaki River, 10 minutes’ drive inland from Glenavy, offer a relaxed park-like setting and some great fishing.

· The Mackenzie Basin has some great options in October like the Tekapo, Pūkaki and Ōhau hydro canals, Lake Tekapo and Lake Benmore.

· Anglers are advised that many high-country waterways remain closed until the first Saturday in November to protect rainbow trout spawning and other sensitive fisheries.

Anglers are reminded to familiarise themselves with the 2026/27 season regulation guide before fishing.

Regulation changes for the Central South Island Fish & Game region have been made only for Lake Heron, which opens for fishing on the first Saturday in November.

All persons fishing for trout, salmon and perch in freshwater require a sports fishing licence.

Licences are available online www.fishandgame.org.nz and at a selection of local shops. — Allied Media