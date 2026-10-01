Andy Swallow has been named as one of four finalists in the Instructor of the Year award. Photo: Supplied

A Mount Dobson ski instructor has been named as one of four finalists for a nationwide award.

Andy Swallow is in the running for the Instructor of the Year award, which is run by the New Zealand Snowsport Industry Alliance.

Mr Swallow said he was very grateful to Mt Dobson for nominating him for the award.

“And also for giving me my break into the industry four years ago.

“I really love helping people to learn to ski or snowboard and Mt Dobson is a great place to do it.

“We have a range of terrain with something to suit all abilities, from complete beginners through to advanced and expert skiers looking to fine-tune their technique.”

He was nominated for the award by Mount Dobson director Allan Foote.

“We are one of the smaller mountains, but we figured why not?

“He represents what small mountains are all about,” Mr Foote said.

“Grassroots, as it were.”

Mr Swallow had brought forward and created programmes for youth like holiday coaching programmes and the Dobson Youth Snow Pro Programme.

“It was an area we were lacking.”

He said Mr Swallow was capable with “a real mix of ages”.

From the nervous youngsters in a totally new environment, to the more confident children as well.

“And to those with a bit more life skills at the other end of the scale.”

The winner will be announced on October 7.



