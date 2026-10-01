A Timaru cinema is dusting off an old movie to honour a local hero.

MovieMax Digital will hold a special screening of the 1983 biopic Phar Lap starring Tom Burlinson, on Saturday.

Organiser Brent Birchfield said it was a one-off event which had been brought in especially to honour Phar Lap’s 100th birthday.

"I’ve seen the movie in the past, it’s a great film.”

Mr Birchfield said he would like people to get out and support it.

"If we get a good crowd we might look at some other films as well."

The movie was for a general audience and covered Phar Lap’s life, being born in Seadown and rising to greatness as “the king of the turf” in Australia.

“Come and celebrate the hero of two nations.”

The screening would take place at 5.40pm on Saturday, with tickets available for purchase at www.moviemaxdigital.co.nz/movie/phar-lap

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz



