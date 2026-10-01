An interschool skiing event gave kids the chance to go for gold.

Fairlie Primary School’s Mount Dobson Ski Race had 73 entries across 18 schools, with some coming from as far as Tinwald and Oamaru.

Fairlie Primary School teacher Ordnella Simmonds said the event was organised by the home and school group.

Mrs Simmonds said out of the school’s 18 pupils who had entered the races, they had “nine placings on the podium”.

“We were to hold it one week, but we got up there and we had about 10 or 15 kids do their run and we had to call it off due to wind.

“But we went back the following week and ran it again.”

All the children competed again on a blank slate, she said.

Braxton Simmonds (12) from Mackenzie College was the winner of Year 7-8 boys at the inter school ski races, and had the fastest time on the mountain. Photo: Supplied

Mrs Simmonds said the event was run as a culmination of the school’s winter options programme.

That programme consisted of six Fridays up on the ski fields, which the children could opt in on.

Mrs Simmonds said the school were thankful to Mount Dobson Ski and Snowboard Club who organised the timing and marked out the course.

“They do a lot to help us out.”

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz