At the Y Central South Island, our mahi is grounded in a clear vision: Whakamana takata, whakamana taiohi — through empowering the mana of people, we empower the mana of youth.

A vital part of this empowerment means supporting our rangatahi (young people) to have a voice in the decisions that shape their everyday lives, their communities and their futures.

Results from our recent 2026 Youth Survey, which gathered responses from 1398 young people across the Oamaru, Timaru, Waimate, Mackenzie and Ashburton districts, give us a clear picture of where local participation stands. Of the total respondents, 14.95% were aged 18 to 24. Within this group, just 29.2% reported voting in the recent local election, and only 27.8% said they definitely planned to vote in the upcoming general election.

Seeing that under a third of our young respondents are participating in elections is a worrying reality. When youth voices are missing from the ballot box, their needs and perspectives risk being left out of local council decisions and government policy. Decisions made today around housing, climate change and employment will affect this generation for decades to come, making their participation critical for Aotearoa’s future. That is why we launched our Y Central South Island campaign, “Your Vote Matters”.

As whānau, mentors, employers and community members, we all share a responsibility to walk alongside our young people and encourage them to step into their civic power.

A common misconception among young people is that getting on the electoral roll is optional. Under New Zealand law, it is actually mandatory for eligible citizens and permanent residents aged 18 or older to enrol on the electoral roll. However, casting a vote remains a personal choice. Enrolment is simply about securing the right to have a say when election day arrives.

Getting enrolled is quick and straightforward. Young people can jump online at vote.nz and complete their enrolment in just a few minutes using a New Zealand driver licence, passport, or RealMe identification. Alternatively, physical paper forms are available at any Post Shop. Seventeen-year-olds can also pre-enrol today, ensuring they are automatically added to the roll as soon as they turn 18.

Supporting a young person doesn’t require complex political debates. You can start by simply asking if they’ve checked their enrolment details or received their voter pack in the mail.

Directing them to non-partisan policy guides like policy.nz can help them explore candidate stances on issues they care about, while offering a lift to a local voting place makes the physical process feel far more approachable.

Our young people hold the key to the future across Mid and South Canterbury, Waitaki and Christchurch. By making sure they are enrolled and supported, we ensure their voices are heard loud and clear.