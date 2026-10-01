South Canterbury Drama League Juniors Primary Presents:

The Wizard of Oz

The Playhouse Theatre

October 2 (7pm); and October 3 (noon and 4pm)

Reviewed by: Georgia Lines

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the South Canterbury Drama League's vibrant production of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition performed by the juniors-primary section.

Under the direction of Hayley Goodman, alongside musical director Megan Holden and choreographer Amanda Rumenapf, this experienced creative team brings a colourful and enthusiastic energy to L. Frank Baum’s beloved classic.

From the time you walk into the theatre, audiences are instantly transported to the magical world of Oz by dazzling, beautifully painted sets expertly crafted by a talented team of volunteers.

Paired with spectacular costuming by Paula Goodman and flawless execution from the hair and makeup crew, the production is a visual feast for theatregoers of all ages.

The young cast shines brightly throughout the journey.

From the moment Dorothy (Roma McCambridge) strikes her first notes of Over the Rainbow, the production establishes a heartwarming, community-driven charm.

She is joined on the yellow brick road by a delightful trio: the Scarecrow (Charlotte Shearer), Tin Man (Stevie Faulkner) and Cowardly Lion (Cassie Compton); whose physical comedy and fun one-liners generate plenty of laughs.

Special mention must go to Glinda (Ella Phaff) for her poise and mannerisms as the Good Witch, and the Wicked Witch of the West (Charlotte Scholz) for her dynamic physicality and iconic witchy cackle.

Community theatre shines brightest when it gives young performers a chance to take centre stage and the infectious energy and enthusiasm of the ensemble members throughout the production made this show an absolute joy to watch.

Congratulations to the entire cast, crew and creative team on a triumphant, sold-out season and thank you to the South Canterbury community for coming out to support the region’s budding young talent.

There really is no place like home!