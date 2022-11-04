Full range on display in spectacular show

Jonathan Lemalu and Honor McKellar pictured last year. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

A near capacity audience of devotees applauded each of Jonathan Lemalu’s selection of Schubert songs, accompanied by pianist Terence Dennis who was as excellent in his role as ever.

The evening was dedicated to Lemalu’s voice teacher, Honor McKellar, who at the last moment was unable to attend.

He warmly commended her as his second mother, his most vehement supporter and his fiercest critic. She can be proud of the spectacularly successful career he has carved out from that tuition and devotion. Lemalu also made special mention of his parents who attend as many of his shows as they can.

Lemalu’s selection of Schubert songs covered many comparatively unknown numbers, as well as those well-known to lovers of the genre.

He opened with Love’s Message, replete with fluttering figures in the accompaniment and soothing long lines for voice. Soldier’s Foreboding explored the darker nature of Lemalu’s bass voice. The well known Serenade explored the delicate and delicious control of tone that he is capable of. Farewell’s rolling lines demanded and won nimble articulation. Atlas was suitably weighted and sombre. The Fishermaiden explored Lemalu’s ability to act out the song’s content. Here his portrayal of enticement achieved a lovely balance of hesitancy and bravura. By the Sea was dark, smooth and deep. The Double conjured the troubled mind of one who has loved and lost.

The repertoire gave an excellent opportunity to witness Lemalu as a mature and consummate performer, snatching a night between gigs elsewhere to share his talent with his home audience, to their utter delight. It may take a village to raise a child — it also takes a village to fully appreciate their successes.

An apparently effortless performance was greeted with a standing ovation and vigorous applause. A thoroughly enjoyable night of entertainment to welcome summer in.