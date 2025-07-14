Arts fellows field questions

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

About 100 people gathered in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery on Saturday to fire questions at the 2025 University of Otago Arts Fellows.

Answering questions from attendees are (from left) The Robert Burns Fellow Dr Octavia Cade, Mozart Fellow Dr Simon Eastwood, Frances Hodgkins Fellow Reece King, The Otago College of Education Creative New Zealand Children’s Writer in Residence Samantha Montgomerie, and The Caroline Plummer Fellowship in Community Dance Dr Carol Brown.

The group all answered questions on a range of topics about what they had been doing in their fellowships and about their specialties.