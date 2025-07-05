Obituary: John Simpson, artist

John Simpson, after his investiture as ONZM, for services to art education, by the governor-general, Dame Cindy Kiro, at Christchurch Town Hall, on 7 July 2022. Photo: New Zealand Government, Office of the Governor-General via Wikipedia

Fine arts academic and silversmith Harold John Simpson was the first professor of fine arts at the University of Canterbury, and headed its School of Fine Arts from 1961-90.

The English-born artist initially came to Canterbury for three years but when the head-of-school role came up he secured it and went on to become a leading figure in the arts world, both in his home province and nationally. He was vice-president of the Canterbury Society of Arts for nine years, and a member of its council for 28 years.

Prof Simpson also served on the board of Queen Elizabeth II Arts Council for six years, and was co-founder of the Design Association of New Zealand, serving on its executive board. He had a fine eye for design and created the university coat of arms, as well as serving on design committees for decimal coinage and banknotes and the advisory council for the selection of postage stamps.

He was named professor emeritus of fine arts upon his retirement, and made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2021 Birthday Honours for his services to art education. John Simpson died on May 18 aged 100. — APL/agencies