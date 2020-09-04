Wheelchair artist's first solo exhibition

Dunedin artist Josh Kennedy is hosting his first solo exhibition of pictures he's captured over the past three or four years.

His images are taken from his view of the world, in the wheelchair he's been in since a swimming accident a few years ago.

"I am, shall we say, lucky enough to have survived breaking my neck, which gave me a spinal cord injury when I dove into the water at St Kilda beach, " he said.

Kennedy says the way he sees the world, and the way he captures images on his phone, are both governed by the injuries he received when his cervical five and six vertebra crushed his spinal cord.

"[My] spinal cord injury means I use a wheelchair, I can't move my hands properly, which also fits with the photography as well, as a number of photos would not have ended up the way they have, if I had - shall we say - able-bodied hand function," he said.

Josh Kennedy's photographic exhibition called 'An obstructed world' is up at Morning Magpie in Dunedin throughout September.