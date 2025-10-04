Obituary: Greer Twiss, artist

Greer Twiss. Photo: supplied

Sculptor Greer Twiss was a crucial figure in his artistic field for more than six decades.

Auckland-born, Twiss graduated from Elam School of Fine Arts in 1959. He had a long association with the University of Auckland, being appointed as a lecturer at Elam in 1966; he was a respected head of sculpture from 1974 to 1998.

Renowned for his works in bronze, Twiss received a QEII Arts Council Travel Grant in 1965 which he used to travel to Europe and study casting techniques. Initially focusing on life-size sculptures, Twiss’ work evolved to include smaller-scale gallery pieces.

Arguably he is best-known — certainly in Auckland — for his large scale public sculptures. Among his notable works in the city are 1968’s The Karangahape Rocks (on the corner of Karangahape Rd and Symonds St) and Flight Trainer for Albatross, at the entrance of the Auckland viaduct on Princes Wharf.

Twiss’ works are in many important public and private collections throughout the country, including Auckland Art Gallery and Te Papa.

The City Gallery Wellington has staged two retrospectives of his work, and the Auckland Art Gallery has also staged a survey of his work.

Twiss was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002 for services to sculpture. He also received an Arts Foundation Icon Award in 2011 in recognition of his contribution to art and education.

Greer Twiss died on July 17 aged 88. — Allied Media