Obituary: Christopher Priest, writer

Christopher Priest. Photo: Getty Images

An award-winning novelist, journalist and critic, Christopher Priest was best known for his endeavours in the field of science fiction: he won the James Tait Black Memorial Prize and also the World Fantasy Award for The Prestige, later adapted into a highly successful film. Born in Cheshire in 1943, he began writing soon after leaving school and was a full-time freelance writer from 1968. The author of 17 more novels following his 1970 debut Indoctrinaire, his works were translated into 20 languages.

He also wrote scripts for Dr Who, and at his death was putting the finishing touches on a long anticipated biography of his contemporary author, J. G. Ballard. Priest died on February 2 aged 80. — Agencies