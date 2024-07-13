Obituary: Dabney Coleman, actor

Actor Dabney Coleman attends the City of Hope's Stag Roast to Ricardo Montalban on November 19, 1987 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

An actor whose moustache was almost as famous as he was, Dabney Coleman specialised in pompous authority figures. A character actor with deadpan comic timing, Texas-born Coleman spent two decades playing bit-part roles until 1976, when he landed a six episode contract on satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. His incorrigibly corrupt mayor was a hit with viewers and he became a core character on the show. It lasted only two seasons, but Coleman was now a man in demand. In 1980 he landed a lead role in the film 9 to 5, playing the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot who tormented his unappreciated female underlings, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. Other memorable roles included playing opposite Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie, Tom Hanks in You’ve Got Mail and Jane Fonda again in On Golden Pond. Major TV credits included The Slap Maxwell Story (for which he won a Golden Globe), Ray Donovan, Boardwalk Empire, and his final credit, Yellowstone. Dabney Coleman died on May 16 aged 92. — Agencies