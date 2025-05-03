The Suicide Squad, but with heart

THUNDERBOLTS

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Chris Bauer, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wendell Pierce, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan

Rating (M): ★★★★

Why do "women" love Florence Pugh? I can’t speak for all those who identify as women, but my love for her comes from her ability to convey sensitivity and strength in equal measure. She seems human and complex, "real" — whatever that means within the Hollywood framework. This is what she brings to the character of Yelena, a mercenary assassin who is searching for meaning and belonging while being haunted by the choices of her past, and the nagging feeling that none of what she does means anything, or "the void" as she calls it. She reluctantly joins a crew of similar super-abled beings (they’d not necessarily call themselves "heroes"), as they are forced to team up against the director of the CIA, brilliantly named La Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reliably charismatic in a Veep-adjacent role), and, eventually, the most empathetic villain Marvel has ever had — "Bob", aka Sentry.

The fight sequences this battle takes us to are impressive and engaging, even for those of us who are not so action-inclined. Choreography and cinematography a PG-rated Tarantino movie might boast, and monumental set-pieces, all of which I imagine are par for the course with Marvel movies. What sets it apart is its heart and message, anchored by the deeply engaging and restrained performance of Lewis Pullman. The similarly fox-eyed and winsome son of Bill brings the pathos to the screen that makes his layered role as Bob, aka Sentry, send home the universal message of finding belonging in found family, and overcoming "the void".

My main question going in was "Do I need to have seen the other Marvel movies to enjoy it?". In a movie about being haunted by the past, it would definitely help to have more context for these characters, whose pasts are heavily referred to. But, ultimately, the chemistry, character and heart it offers made it a worthwhile and surprisingly memorable watch.

What would a superhuman with more power than a Norse god look like if they had bipolar disorder? And what would it take to overcome that unstoppable force? These are questions I never expected the Marvel franchise to ask, let alone answer. But Thunderbolts is interested in this question, and in all the "losers" who might identify with such outsiders.

By Ruth Crowe