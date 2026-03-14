Obituary: Vince Zampella, designer

Vince Zampella. Photo: Getty Images

Vince Zampella was one of the creators behind landmark game series Call of Duty. Raised in Florida, he was working as a handyman when a friend got him a job in customer services at a local gaming firm. He rose rapidly through the gaming world, and moved to Silicon Valley in 1999 to work for 2015 Inc, specifically on its war game Medal Of Honour. He then created his own company, Infinity Ward, and the firm developed its flagship military first-person shooter game Call of Duty. After a messy row over bonuses and royalties, Zampella and his business partner founded a new firm, Respawn, which became a subsidiary of leading gaming company Electronic Arts. Zampella went on to work on games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. He died on December 21, aged 55. — Agencies/Allied Media