Sunday, 16 June 2024

Samurai makes a smooth transition to PC

    1. Entertainment
    2. Gaming
    GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
    For: PC   
    Developed by: Sucker Punch
    Published by: Sony
    ★★★
     

    Almost 4 years after the initial release, Ghost of Tsushima has finally hit PC stores. It is the director’s cut version with the Iki Island DLC and a few other touch-ups to the game I previously played on PS4.

    Controls on the keyboard are fully re-mappable. It feels as good as a controller, but the support for non-Playstation controllers required moving controls from the touch pad to a combination of d-pad and stick movement. Unless you grow a second thumb this is impossible to use while moving. The right d-pad + right stick up is mapped to blowing the wind to show the path to your objective. I think that mapping combination was a very poor choice.

    Performance wise, the game holds up well at 60fps on the highest settings with no issue, but I had inconsistent results trying to go anything above that. Loading times are very quick, to the point where trying to read some of the messages in-between is a wasted effort. I haven’t had any crashes or game-breaking bugs either, so it seems very stable.

    Graphics look stunning as always for these Playstation ports, although there weren’t a lot of graphical settings to tweak besides the ones you would expect. Some of the cutscenes were also very low quality and I expect they were unable to improve the cutscenes that are just video files, and not rendered in-game.

    Apart from a fairly major bug early on where the ever cool "standoff" mechanic failed to work with high frame rates, the PC port has had fairly minimal issues, a lot of which are revolving around the multiplayer "Legends" mode. I also had some issues with lag during the beginning of cutscenes and some minor desync in audio to video in cutscenes, but both issues seemed to fix themselves after a few hours of playing.

    Ghost of Tsushima is a good PC port of a great game. If you never got around to playing it, I don’t see why you can’t buy this, but if you have the choice of PS or PC, there’s nothing about the PC port that makes it more worth your money.

     • If you are not familiar with the game, it is set in 1274, on Tsushima Island, where the last samurai, Jin Sakai, must master a new fighting style, the way of the Ghost, to defeat the Mongol forces and fight for the freedom and independence of Japan.

    By Michael Robertson

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter