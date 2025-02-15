Alfa Anderson, musician

Alfa Anderson performs during the Sarah Dash Birthday Celebration at 54 Below on August 23, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

The voice of disco superstars Chic, Alfa Anderson made music throughout her life.

The Atlanta native wrote her first song at age 3 and was still singing backing vocals for major artists into her 70s. Anderson pursued her early singing career while completing a master’s degree in English. She accumulated a range of background vocal credits until she was introduced to producer Nile Rodgers by Luther Vandross, who had suggested that she audition for Rodgers’ new band. Chic was the right band at the right time, riding the crest of the disco wave.

Anderson was initially hired as a backing singer but soon became a lead vocalist, singing on hits such as Le Freak, Good Times, and solo lead vocals on top 10 hit I Want Your Love.

When Chic split in 1983 Anderson reverted to backing vocals, including five years touring with Vandross. In the ’80s and ’90s she sang with artists such as Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger, Sheena Easton and Bryan Ferry. Anderson released her first solo album, Music from My Heart in 2017. She also returned to her roots as an educator, earning a second master’s degree in school leadership and working as a school principal. She died on December 17, aged 78. — Agencies